"American Idol" contestant Aliana Jester is originally from Tampa, but there is no question about it; Fort Walton Beach is home.

"I love Fort Walton – probably gonna stay here awhile," Jester said. "I especially love the beaches."

Before her televised "American Idol" debut March 15, Jester sat down for an exclusive interview with the Daily News to tell us about herself. Here are 10 things you didn’t (or did) know about Jester.

1. Her primary singing experience is from karaoke.

Aliana Jester is no stranger to a microphone. She developed her stage presence from karaoke nights at an Applebee’s Grill in Tampa, where she would win a trophy or cash prize.

"I’ve never had lessons or anything like that; I’ve just did karaoke since I could remember – karaoke competitions – to the point where they told me I had to stop doing them," Jester said. "They had to make a new rule saying if you win first place, you can’t do the next two or three competitions, because people were getting mad that I was always winning."

2. She digs bounce skating.

When Jester isn’t singing, she is bounce skating. She has wanted to try it since she was a child, but picked up the hobby only a few years ago.

"It’s pretty much when you’re dancing as you skate," Jester said. "You’re usually doing it with a group and it’s all in sync. It’s really cool. I used to work at a skating rink. I can’t dance at all, but on skates, I can do a little something-something."

3. She used to be a waitress locally.

Jester once served tables at Chili’s Grill & Bar and Olive Garden in Fort Walton Beach. For the record, she doesn’t enjoy seafood.

4. Flights terrify her.

Jester’s newfound singing success has increased her traveling tenfold. She still gets nervous before flights, she said.

5. The National Anthem is her song of choice.

When asked about her singing aspirations, Jester had only one song in mind — the National Anthem. She once performed it for Panhandle United Roller Derby at the Northwest Florida Fair Grounds, she said.

"I was telling ‘American Idol’ that I would love to sing the National Anthem at a football game or even the Superbowl," Jester said. "Superbowl might have to wait a bit. I don’t know if I’m ready for that just yet."

6. "American Idol" wasn’t her first attempt at a singing TV show.

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Jester auditioned for "The Voice" twice without getting a callback.

7. Her father serves in the military.

James Jester serves in the U.S. Air Force. He fondly remembers a young Aliana singing to him over the phone while he was deployed.

"American Idol" viewers will meet French Bulldog Nova Lady, James Jester’s service dog, during Aliana’s initial televised audition.

8. Her vocal doppelganger is Whitney Houston.

Jester’s signature cover song is Houston’s "I Will Always Love You," because it always garners the biggest audience reaction.

"Everyone relates me to Whitney," Jester said. "I get a lot that Whitney was incinerated and put into my body."

Jester also cites Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande as role models.

9. She loves Disney musicals.

Jester doesn’t just love pop and R&B music; she loves Disney show tunes, too.

10. She chopped off all of her hair to audition.

Before her auditions for "The Voice" and "American Idol," Jester cut off nearly all of her hair. She said it was the hardest thing she’s ever done.

"I was practically bald almost, and I was feeling a little insecure about it," Jester said. "I told myself, ‘If I was gonna make it, I wanted to be 100% myself.’"

