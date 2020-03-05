While a new dogfighting game set in the Star Wars universe would be great, something that would make it even more immersive would be if it were VR-compatible.

My two geek loves in life are video games and Star Wars, so I always get excited when those worlds collide.

Last year, we got the excellent “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” and I continue to play a ridiculous amount of “Star Wars Battlefront 2” every week.

PSN Releases is a Twitter bot that searches the PlayStation Network in Europe for items that are on the network but not visible to the public. Earlier this week, PSN Releases discovered a new, at this time unannounced game called “Star Wars: Project Maverick.” The PSN leak includes a piece of artwork showing three X-Wing fighters approaching a massive Imperial Star Destroyer with the game’s logo, which looks very similar in style to the logo for the film “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

There’s no indication at all what kind of game this could be, but I’m sure it’s not going to be the Star Wars/Top Gun crossover I never knew I wanted until I saw this. That said, there are a couple of different options based on the artwork.

Gamers have been clamoring for a Star Wars space dogfighting game similar to the old Rogue Squadron or Tie Fighter games from the ’90s and early 2000s. EA Motive, the studio that made the single-player campaign for “Star Wars Battlefront 2,” is currently working on an unannounced Star Wars game that studio General Manager Patrick Klause called a “very unique Star Wars experience.” Considering there has not been a space combat-focused Star Wars game since 2003’s “Star Wars Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike“ for the Nintendo GameCube, a new one would be a unique Star Wars experience for today’s gamers.

While a new dogfighting game set in the Star Wars universe would be great, something that would make it even more immersive would be if it were VR-compatible.

EA released a free add-on to “Star Wars Battlefront” in December 2016 that added the “Rogue One: X-Wing VR Mission,” a roughly 20-minute level exclusive to the PSVR headset that puts you in the cockpit of an X-Wing fighter. And I mean it puts you in the cockpit. You can look down at your chest and it looks like you’re wearing the iconic orange X-Wing jumpsuit. You can look behind you and see your R2 unit. You can even hit a button on the side of the cockpit and bring up the targeting computer that Luke turns off when he uses the Force to destroy the first Death Star. It is a completely immersive and excellent experience.

A full game of that would been amazing.

It doesn’t sound like EA is going to have a new Star Wars game ready for release this year, which is disappointing. It also has a habit of canceling Star Wars game in production. Hopefully Project Maverick gets revealed soon and actually makes it to store shelves.

