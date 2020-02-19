Lyric tenor Mark Daniels, and accompanist Rob Goodling, will be in Apalachicola this Sunday, Feb. 23, performing for the Ilse Newell INConcert program, beginning at 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Their concert program, “The Lyric Tenor, From Singing Waiter to Stage Star” has been playing to sold-out venues in New York. The duo began their collaboration in 2017, with a repertoire ranging from popular opera arias, to favorite Broadway show tunes, and lively music from Italy.

Included in Sunday’s performance will be Broadway music by Lerner & Lowe, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and John Kander; arias from operas by Bizet, Puccini, and Tchaikovsky; and a number of favorite songs from Italy.

Daniels, a native of Kennebunk, Maine, did his early vocal studies with David Goulet, and made his professional debut in Lerner and Lowe’s Brigadoon. He then continued at the Eastman School of Music, where he made his Eastman Opera Theatre debut in Carlisle Floyd’s opera Susannah.

He went on to perform in Italy in the role of Ferrando in Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte, and sang the role of Bingley in the world premiere performance and recording of Amanda Jacobs and Lindsay Warren Baker’s opera Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. His warm dynamic voice, with a bright full timbre, is in the style of best known lyric tenors such as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Andrea Bocelli.

Accompanist Rob Goodling made his professional debut as a violinist with the Elmira Symphony and Corning Philharmonic orchestras, but the larger part of his musical life has been coaching, accompanying, and training singers. His vocalists and performance groups have won honors that have led to musical tours and performances in Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco and Spain. Many of his students have gone on to acclaimed music careers, among the most famous soprano star Renee Fleming.

He continues to be featured in editions of “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers,” and has received Outstanding Music Educator citations and awards from M.I.T., SUNY College at Fredonia, and the Wenger Corporation. Goodling is music history instructor at the Hochstein School of Music and Dance.

Daniels and Goodling have recently released their first CD, The Lyric Tenor in Recital, produced by Giovanni and Cindy Lidestri, which can also be heard online at Spotify.

Doors will open at 3:30 for the concert; donations of $10 per person will be accepted at the door. Students are free. Following the performance a reception will be held at Trinity’s Benedict Hall, where attendees can enjoy refreshments and meet the performers.

The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts, founded in 1985, brings outstanding performers to the Forgotten Coast each year, from December through April, in concerts featuring classical, jazz, and choral music.