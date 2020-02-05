This Sunday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m., internationally acclaimed pianist Aleksandra Kasman will performing at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 79 6th Street, Apalachicola, as part of the INConcert series by the Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts.

Recently named a 2019-20 Young Artist in Residence of NPR’s Performance Today, she holds a master of music degree from Juilliard School of Music in New York City, and is currently a doctoral student at the University of Michigan in the studio of Logan Skelton, the critically acclaimed pianist, teacher, and composer.

Aleksandra was born into a musical family in Moscow, but grew up in Birmingham, Alabama where she first studied piano with her father, pianist Yakov Kasman. Together they have performed across the U.S., Russia, and South Korea.

She made her concert debut age 13 with the Symphonic Orchestra of the National Philharmonic of Ukraine and the Alabama Symphony. In 2018 she premiered Marc Migo’s Double Concerto for Piano and Violin with the Juilliard Orchestra in Alice Tully Hall.

Her solo performing engagements have been across the U.S. in Italy, Russia, France, and Japan. She is the first prize and audience award winner of the 2017 Premio Roberto Melini International Competition in Trentino, Italy.

She has also won first prizes at the National Federation of Music Clubs Piano Competition, the High Point University Inaugural Piano Competition, the International Keyboard Institute & Festival’s 2015 Dorothy Mackenzie Award, the Wideman International Piano Competition, the Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition, and the Young Pianists in Memory of Vladimir Horowitz American Prize Competition.

Her most recent international tour featured 11 solo recitals across Italy, where her playing received critical acclaim and praise for her technique and extraordinary expressive playing. She currently is in her fifth year of teaching and performing as a Milwaukee PianoArts Artist-in-Residence.

Her performance in Apalachicola will feature the Forgotten Melodies by Nikolai Medtner; Prelude, Aria, and Finale by Cesar Franck; and the Thirteen Preludes, Op. 32, by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

A $10 per person donation will be accepted at the door the day of the performance. Immediately following the program there will be a reception at Trinity’s Benedict Hall where attendees can enjoy light refreshments and meet Ms. Kasman.