In honor of the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s (MKAF) 25-year historical journey, the popular Arts Guild Luncheon, "Love for the Arts," returns on Feb. 19. Hosted at the Emerald Grande’s Emerald Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Arts Guild Luncheon will feature guest speaker Wendy Rodrigue presenting The Life & Legacy Tour of George Rodrigue.

The George Rodrigue Life & Legacy Program inspires audiences with the life and art of George Rodrigue (1944-2013), explaining his vision by showing how one person can overcome obstacles to achieve their dreams, while also making a positive difference in the world. Within each piece of Rodrigue’s artwork, audiences will find common elements, including the distinctive Rodrigue Oak, the Cajun people, the "famed" Blue Dog as well as flowers, suns, butterflies, and even hurricanes. The enlightening program will feature many works from Rodrigue’s private collection.

"Bringing back the Arts Guild Luncheon is an exciting initiative as part of our 25th anniversary celebration," said MKAF CEO Marcia Hull. "We believe this program will be engaging for all ages and look forward to welcoming back members who have fallen out of touch with MKAF over the years as well as welcome many new faces including young professionals and winter guests."

Purchase tickets at https://mkaf.org/events/.