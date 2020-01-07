Sip and Paint Class

The Arts and Design Society offers a Sip and Paint Class with Hannah Flynn from 6:3-8:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Cost is $35/members and $40/non-members. All supplies are included. The theme of this session is “Happy New Year; Koi and Lotus,” since both the fish and flowers are symbols for prosperity and good fortune in the New Year. Students may bring their beverage of choice to enjoy while learning to paint with acrylics and enhance their skills. To sign up, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org, or call 244-1271.

Brunch, Rhythm & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at Harry T's Lighthouse, Jackacuda's Seafood & Sushi and Margaritaville with a live concert on the main stage at HarborWalk Village starting at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 with The Two HooDoos.

Jan. 26: Metz Barnes and Mike Ingram

Feb. 2: Paradise Bayou

Feb. 9: The Two HooDoos

Feb. 16: Bobby D Duo

Feb. 23: Joe Fingas

Symphony and President’s Series

Belinda Davids brings the iconic music of Whitney Houston in The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $45. Purchase at https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

Dance the music of Beethoven and Bernstein: March 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25/adult, $16/youth. Guest conductor Steven Byess leads the NFSO in an evening of rhythmic music celebrating the elements of dance.

Stars of Tomorrow/An Evening at the Opera: April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25/adult, $16/youth. The NFSO season finale will open with performances from the winners of the 33rd Annual Concerto Competition. The Northwest Florida Symphony Chorale will then join the orchestra performing opera choruses from popular operas. Maestro David Hoose will be the guest conductor for this show.

This season, the President’s Speaker Series features three diverse speakers, each sharing their stories of overcoming adversity to reach their personal goals. The speaker’s series are free, but seating is limited.

John Quinones: Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Known for truly connecting with audiences and leaving them uplifted and inspired, Quinones delivers a powerful message of believing in one’s self, never giving up, and always doing the right thing. As host and creator of What Would You Do?, Quinones has become “the face of doing the right thing.”

Dale Berra: March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Dale Berra, the son of Yogi Berra, is a former Major League Baseball infielder who played from 1977 to 1987. However, cocaine slowly took Dale’s promising career away, and it could have taken his life if it wasn’t for his father’s love.

Best of the West Jazz Competition

High school bands across Northwest Florida battle to be Best of the West from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at HarborWalk Village. Intermission performance features Port O'Call. Participating bands include Blue Thunder Big Band, Walton High School Braves Jazz Ensemble, Pace High School Jazz Ensemble, Booker T. Washington High School Symphonic Jazz Orchestra, South Walton Jazz Combo, Tate High School Jazz 1, Escambia High School Jazz "A" and Choctawhatchee High School Jazz Band.

NWFSC Film Club

The NWFSC Film Club presents a free screening of “Loving” (Jeff Nichols, 2016, rated PG-13) at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Film Classroom, Building 110, Room 328 in the Arts Wing of the Mattie Kelly Arts Center. Film is based on the true story of Mildred and Richard Loving (Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton), who were arrested in Virginia in the 1960s for their interracial marriage. Free food and a discussion will follow the screening. Everyone from NWFSC or the outside community is welcome.

ECTC Comedy

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Buyer & Cellar” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $32/adults; $30/seniors (55 years old and up) and military; and $28/students (must show ID). “Buyer & Cellar” is recommended for mature audiences. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call 850- 684-0323.

ADSO Window Gallery Display

In January, the Window Gallery of the Arts & Design Society at 17 First Street in Fort Walton Beach is highlighting the work of Wally Ratcliffe, a resident of Fort Walton Beach and aspiring artist. Her works include acrylic and watercolor paintings as well as mixed media and collage pieces.

While the window art is available for viewing 24/7, office and gallery hours are 12-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, and the gallery, which is free to the public, is also open from 1-4 p.m., Saturday.

Broadway shows at MKAC

Guest artists and Broadway shows are the highlights of the season for many of the patrons at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center. Purchase tickets at https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

Wild World of Animals: Jan 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20/adults, $10/youth. Direct from Jack Hanna’s Adventures, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and more, Wild World of Animals is an entertaining and educational show in an intimate setting, presenting animals born in captivity displaying natural behaviors, facilitated by an extremely knowledgeable moderator and guide.

Bandstand the Musical: Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $49. It’s 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Jersey Boys: Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $49. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard … and the radio just couldn’t get enough of it. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story, a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

The Choir of Man: March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $37. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a real working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

The SpongeBob Musical: May 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets $49. Broadway’s best creative minds re-imagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in “a party for the eyes and ears.” (Daily Beast).

Wine Tasting

On Saturday, Jan. 25, from 3-5 p.m. a Wine Tasting will be held at The Twisted Grape, 1193 B Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. This annual event offers wine, food by The Twisted Grape, live entertainment, and drawings for chances to win tickets to upcoming events. Reservations can be made online at www.okaloosaarts.org, email amybaty1@gmail.com or call 499-8335. Tickets are one for $30 or two for $50. All proceeds will benefit the Okaloosa Arts Alliance.

ADSO’s Membership Show

Through Jan. 31, the Arts and Design Society is hosting an exhibition of its members' work, including all media and all subjects, a chance for members to show off their favorite works. A reception is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10, from 6-8 p.m. Both reception and gallery are free and open to the public.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast Season

The second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Village Baptist Church and features 2017 Bronze Medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and two icons of Russian orchestral music, Dmitri Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninoff. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person. Purchase tickets at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

May 16: The main season will come to a cinematic finale at the Emerald Coast Convention Center with “Jurassic Park in Concert.” Experience it projected in HD with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture.

May 24: The season comes to an official close with Sinfonia Goes Pops!, presented al fresco on the amphitheater lawn at Alys Beach at 7:30 p.m. This patriotic, family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and concludes with a festive firework display.

Call to Artists

The Arts and Design Society is calling all artists to participate in their upcoming “Drunk on Love” Show, open to all interested artists. All art, in any media, must reflect the crazy things folks do for love. Cash awards. Turn in work Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1-4 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to noon. A copy of the entry form with details is available on the ADSO website http://artsdesignsociety.org/ and in the Gallery at the Art Center, 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach.

Christ the King Concert Series

Enjoy an afternoon of chamber music featuring some of the best musicians in Northwest Florida during David Ott and Friends at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Christ the King, 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

• Feb. 16, Beethoven's 4th Symphony: This is a work of boundless energy and excitement with surges and restless underpinnings that mark the demanding piece

One Woman Performance

Nancy Hasty has written and will perform as Jackie Cochran at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Chautauqua Theatre in DeFuniak Springs. The performance is a benefit for the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood’s interior furnishings. Reserve tickets, which are limited, by sending $25/ticket to “Play” at 504 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs, FL. 32435. Make your check payable to Forward DeFuniak, Inc. and write “Play” on the memo line. With identification, your tickets will await you at the box office. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the door. Call 850-830-7663.

RECURRING EVENTS

Shard & Chardonnay

Enjoy a complimentary glass of Chardonnay while you create a ShardWorx masterpiece at 4:30 p.m. every Friday at The Shard Shop, 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway #114 in Destin and at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Fridays in Grayton Beach at 26 Logan Lane. You are welcome to bring your own beverage of choice.

Family Fun Fest

Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.