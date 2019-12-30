Cassandra Conroy King will appear at the Sheraton resort to discuss her new memoir about life with the late Pat Conroy.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Cassandra King was leading a quiet life as a teacher and novelist when she met one of the legendary figures of modern Southern literature.

Her two-year friendship with Pat Conroy, the celebrated author of “The Prince of Tides,” “The Great Santini” and many other beloved best-sellers, eventually blossomed into a long-distance relationship.

When they ultimately married, ending his long commutes from coastal South Carolina to her native Alabama, it was a union that would last 18 years, until the literary icon’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2016.

Now Cassandra King Conroy, in town to promote a memoir of their life together, will share her love story with local fans at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Sheraton Bay Point Golf & Spa Resort, 4114 Jan Cooley Drive, Panama City Beach.

Admission is $10 per person and includes a glass of wine and 10% off dinner at Tides Restaurant; the author has agreed to dine with the first 20 people to reserve a seat for dinner. Reservations are highly recommended; call 850-236-6033 or email Marketing@SheratonPCB.com for dinner reservations.

Cassandra King Conroy’s memoir, “Tell Me a Story: My Life with Pat Conroy,” looks back at her love affair with a natural-born storyteller whose lust for life was fueled by a passion for literature, food and his Carolina Lowcountry home. She reveals how the marshlands of South Carolina ultimately cast their spell on her, too — and how she came to understand the convivial, generous, funny and wounded flesh-and-blood man beneath the legend.

Pat Conroy rose to fame as the author of “The Great Santini,” a fiction based on his life experiences as the son of an abusive father, a U.S. Marine fighter pilot. In 2014, he headlined Books Alive at FSU-Panama City with his follow-up, “The Death of Santini,” a memoir of his renewed relationship with his father after “Great Santini” was published.

Cassandra and Pat met in 1995, when he was asked to write a cover blurb for her first novel. They married in 1997, and she found herself welcomed into the extended Conroy family.

“It was a mid-life remarriage to a well known man, and we were both at the stage in our lives where we had our own circle of friends,” she said in a 2013 interview with The News Herald. “I was very fortunate I did not have the experience of trying to be accepted, but I’m sure that happens to people and you’re always kind of aware of it, (wondering) will these folks like me.”

Cassandra King Conroy was last in Bay County to promote her novel, “Moonrise,” in 2013. Her husband tagged along and created a bit of a stir when he “crashed” her talk at the Bay County Public Library for a few minutes. King explained at the time that Panama City and the beaches were favorite getaways for her family when she was a child; she grew up on a peanut farm in Dale County, Ala., only a couple of hours by car due north of Panama City, and her parents often took the family on summer vacations to the Florida seashore.

She also visited Rosemary Beach in 2014 to promote a gift book called “The Same Sweet Girls Guide to Life: Advice from a Failed Southern Belle.”

Before becoming an author, she taught creative writing at the college level, conducted corporate writing seminars and worked as a human interest reporter. She resides in Beaufort, South Carolina, where she is honorary chairwoman of the Pat Conroy Literary Center.

“This is a great opportunity for our community, and it’s coming up quick,” said Charissa Thacker, marketing manager for the Sheraton. “Join us for a glass of wine and an author's talk on her new book. There will be a Q&A session and book signing session.”