The year 2019 has been a blur for many of us as we try to keep our chins up, maintain a way of life and repair the damage done by Hurricane Michael. For local artists and arts organizations, it has been a year of rebuilding and finding new ways to serve the community.

Artist Heather Clements, a director at CityArts Cooperative, recently said the past 14 months of immeasurable challenges and losses have left the majority of local arts organizations and artists without a place to create, thrive and share with the community.

“However, most of us never saw each other as competition, only as collaborators and fellow creatives, so those with buildings have opened their doors to accept anyone who needs them,” Heather noted. “Bay Arts Alliance shares their space with the Martin Theater, CityArts now houses Floriopolis, and countless restaurants and businesses are collaborating with artists, musicians and performers to make the arts happen within our limitations.”

Sharing of resources seemed to come naturally to area artists, and that is another reason to keep a positive outlook on the arts community as we move into the new year.

For instance, while the Marina Civic Center remains closed, the Panama City Pops is well into its 24th season, said board president Constance Gittard. The center used to be the home for Pops concerts, but the orchestra will be performing in 2020 at its “new home” on the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center stage at Mosley High School.

“We are most grateful for the community’s support on both corporate and consumer levels,” Connie added. “Don’t miss our next performance on Saturday, Jan. 18.”

The Pops isn’t alone in finding a new home at Mosley. Panama City Music Association kicks off its 78th season there Jan. 11 with River City Brass. And although Kaleidoscope Theatre has finally broken ground on rebuilding its hurricane-destroyed home base in Lynn Haven, it will produce “Clue: On Stage” at Mosley on Feb. 6-9.

“Though it presents real challenges to put on a play in a foreign venue, there seems to be a more joyous and hopeful and fun atmosphere at rehearsals,” said Lois Carter, who is directing the Kaleidoscope show. “It is time for new life in theater in Bay County, for us to reassemble and grow the arts, as we miss our compatriots at the Martin and the Civic Center, but hope they will come back strong soon.”

As Heather also mentioned, the Martin Theatre remains closed and under repair, but its annual slate of winter concerts will be moved to the Majestic Beach Resort ballroom in Panama City Beach, starting with Jim Witter on Jan. 24. Its Shakespeare film series will begin Jan. 28 at the Center for the Arts in Panama City.

“When we held the ceremony to break ground on the new theater, a major cloud of depression fell away,” Lois added. “Something is being rebuilt. No more wait-and-see if something will happen. Of course, the going can be slow, but there is now more than just hope.”

Hope is becoming something real. Concrete, even, if you want to talk about foundations on new construction. We’ve been pulling together for more than a year now, and I for one am looking forward to seeing what that can build.

Peace.

