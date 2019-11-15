PENSACOLA — WYCT-Cat Country 98.7 has been named the Country Music Association’s Radio Station of the Year.

The station received the CMA Award Wednesday night during the 53rd annual CMA Awards from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton, the Cat Pak Morning Show hosts on Cat Country 98.7, broadcasted from Nashville Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning before the CMA Award show.

The Cat Pak duo, along with station owners Dave and Mary Hoxeng, were on hand to accept the Station of the Year Award during the CMA Awards broadcast.