Panhandle Players open season with dramatic thriller

The Panhandle Players production last weekend wasn’t pretty, but actually that was the point.

Writer-director Royce Rolstad’s show “The Boarders” stuck a brand new knife into the theatre troupe’s traditional fare of wholesome comedy and parlor room mystery, with an eerie tale of a demented bed-and-breakfast owner Richard (Robbie Johnson) who preys on young visitors Amanda (Faith Lynch) and Sarah (Jeana Crozier), egged on by the voice in his head of Mother (Rose Griffin), who has an issue with the prettiness of Richard’s choice of women.

Eventually, he gets caught by the Sheriff (Eric Olson), but only after he nearly kills the lawmen as well as the two ladies and a third Girl (Victoria Cooper), who plays nearly the entire second act apparently lifeless on the couch.

No, it wasn’t pretty, and Johnson, hulking over the ladies as he relishes his hold over them, played it to the sinister hilt, a far cry from the lovable yahoos he has performed in the past. His odd energy pulsated throughout, his robin’ egg blue guayabera soaked by show’end.

Lynch and Crozier howled in anguish for a long spell in the final scenes, not an easy task, and a chilling one, and Griffin made her unseen debut with a spellbinding tone of feverish domination. Fortunately, Olson kept his composure throughout as the curious and earnest lawman, a nice balance to the hysteria that surrounded him.

With an original “Mother’s Song” by David Stedman and David Lloyd setting he stage, and music by Rolstad throughout, the play showed the Panhandle Players could step out of their comfort zone into a twilight one. Veteran director Judy Loftus, set designers Mark and Natalie Parsley, light technician Stedman and sound engineer Jim Morris all handled their duties admirably

No, it wasn’t pretty, but indeed, it wasn’t supposed to be.