Destin teenager and singer-songwriter Brooklyn Shaw released her debut solo album "dreamscape" on Oct. 25 of 2019. Get to know the teenage Florida musician.

MIRAMAR BEACH — Brooklyn Shaw poses for her Entertainer cover story on a Wednesday night in various Instagram-worthy spots throughout her family’s Miramar Beach home.

She clutches her ivory electric guitar while perched atop the arm of a white chair. She smiles beside a stunning white piano in the entryway — the same setup from which she posts candlelit serenades on her Instagram. After a visit to her closet — a sea of white fabric — Shaw comes out in a white frock and white platform sneakers for her final photos of the night.

White is everywhere you look, but the singer-songwriter’s life is hardly devoid of color.

Shaw is the source from which all colors reflect.

Law of attraction

Shaw’s debut solo album, "dreamscape," is here.

She calls the genre alternative pop, citing Lana Del Rey, The Hollies, Nirvana and The Beatles as her top inspirations.

She is only 16, but it’s hard to believe she doesn’t already have an album. Don’t underestimate her. Shaw has fronted the high school indie rock band Ivory Court, wrote and played the lead role in the short film "Winston and Windside," is only a few assignments shy of completing online high school and never needed a book to figure out how to win friends and influence people — all lessons you can learn, too, if you subscribe to her Brooklyn Shaw YouTube channel.

Under her cape of bright blond hair, Shaw radiates a kindness so pure and infectious it can’t be mistaken as inauthentic. She is genuinely that nice and that positive.

Shaw tells me she wasn’t always this way.

"You get to a point where it’s so tiresome, and all you want to do is start bringing better things into your life," Shaw said. "The more you think about negative things, the more negative things will come in your life. Bad things are always going to happen no matter what mindset you have, but as long as you think about positive things coming into your life, they will."

She applies the power of positivity to pursuing her vocal career.

"You can do it; it’s just hard," Shaw said. "Not a lot of people choose that path. I feel like it’s the only thing I love, the only thing I want to do. If I think about it that way, I’m going to make it happen somehow.

"I think it’s crazy how things all come together when you start thinking you can do it."

‘Singing until midnight’

Word on the street is if you want a cat; ask for a horse.

Shaw’s mother, Sheperd Besecker, said Shaw asked for a ukulele three years ago. She taught herself how to play it in a day.

"A week later, she was like, ‘Can I get a guitar?’" Sheperd Besecker said.

How could she say no?

Shaw’s parents knew she had a musical gift early on. She primed her future powerhouse vocals as a child with Disney princess songs her parents would record on an iPod. One of her first performances was singing the national anthem at Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther.

"We were like, ‘Dang, she’s got a good voice,’" Sheperd Besecker said. "She has a strong voice, too. A lot of stuff she sings is light and easy, but she can sing Christina Aguilera."

Shaw’s family supports her pursuing music full time after high school.

"I’m so behind her," Sheperd Besecker said. "I think she has that X factor, that ’it’ quality. People want to watch her. They’re drawn to her. I think that’s what makes a star. I tell her this all the time, ‘You’ve got it.’ We’re gonna help her pursue it."

Shaw’s stepfather, Tony Besecker, calls himself her personal roadie.

"I set her up; I take her everywhere she needs," Tony Besecker said. "Music is a wonderful thing, so whatever she needs."

Shaw’s siblings enjoy her singing too, Sheperd Besecker said, though Shaw shares a bedroom wall with her younger sister.

"Alexa will come out and be like, ‘Brooklyn was singing until midnight last night. I have to go to school,’" Sheperd Besecker said.

Shaw added the guitar to her setup in 2017. It’s her favorite thing now.

"It adds so much more to the music," Shaw said. "I’ve been playing piano since I was 9 or 10, but guitar is so much more my style now, I guess — even though I love both."

Performing with Ivory Court gave Shaw the confidence to perform solo. She started performing material alone this past summer at Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House in Destin.

"I was like, ‘This kid is 16,’" Sheperd Besecker said. "That place is slammed in the summertime. I was so nervous for her. I was like, ‘This is a lot of pressure for a kid.’ She got up there, and I’ve never heard her sing better. I got goosebumps. I was recording the whole time."

It was a proud mom moment.

"These people are recognizing her talent, how amazing she is; I’ve always known it" Sheperd Besecker said.

The tip jar reflected it, too.

Since then, Shaw has opened for former Destin band I’magene at Graffiti & the Funky Blues Shack in Destin, performed solo at Toast Wine Bar & Restaurant in Niceville and put in a season’s worth of work on seven songs for her first record.

‘dreamscape’

Shaw’s album is exactly as the title indicates, a tour of Shaw’s dreams.

The lyrics are more imaginative than based on reality. She’s a writer after all.

"I used to be obsessed with short stories," Shaw said. "I literally wrote a movie."

Shaw recorded the album in Niceville with the help of Ryan Rasmussen. Their biggest challenge in the studio was to capture the right vibe, especially with the song "trying not to kiss you." She co-wrote the song with frequent co-writer Marshall McCraw.

"It was sounding really country," Shaw said. "We were like, ‘Why does it sound like that?’ I was like, ‘That’s not what I’m going for.’ We had to scrap a bunch of it and start over, but it ended up sounding really cool.

"We wrote a story about a couple fighting so much, so often everyday, but they can’t leave each other."

Shaw interjects with lyrics — something she often does to explain.

Just stop smiling/I’m not having fun/Your words are like a loaded gun/Looking at you makes me feel like I just want to kiss you.

"It’s literally insulting, but it’s like, ‘I want to kiss you,’" Shaw said.

She encourages people not to interpret the lyrics literally.

"Sometimes my lyrics can be straight to the point and it’s not hidden deep meanings, none of that — well maybe a song or two," Shaw said. "It’s very subjective. Think about it in the way you want to think about it."

‘Race to escape’

Shaw said the most personal song is "race to escape," with a disclaimer that the subject material might sound weird. She and McCraw, wrote the song in 30 minutes because they were so inspired.

"I’m obsessed with the idea of going to Egypt," Shaw said. "For some reason, I’m obsessed with their culture. I’ve always wanted to go there. It’s about me being in Egypt and everything I would do."

This is when it dawns on Shaw that the theme of the album is escapism.

"My escape is music," Shaw said. "This is about literal escapism, how it feels to me whenever I write music, hear music. I feel like I’m going somewhere else. Driving up the coast/flowers in my hair — it’s not literal, but it’s how I feel when I listen to certain types of music."

Shaw struggles to describe "Within My Reach," because the song is written in the other person’s point of view. It’s about how Shaw wanted to be with someone, but they pushed her aside until they saw she was doing better.

Is it good or is it bad that I always want what I can’t have

"It’s kind of like a power song when you think about it," Shaw said. "You can’t have me because I’m doing better now."

While writing the track, Shaw suspected she has some version of synesthesia — which in her case meant she associated the music with a color.

"I never knew I had it until I wrote that song," Shaw said. "I could only see the color purple."

This inspired a music video.

"I was like, ‘I really want to do it at the beach when the sky is purple,’" Shaw said. "We did it on a random day, we didn’t even know the sky was gonna turn purple. It’s like it was meant to happen."

Her life isn’t devoid of color. Shaw is a source from which all colors reflect.