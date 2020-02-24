w "The Crestview-Destin-Fort Walton (metro) area is 13th this year, which is down from No. 3 in last year's study," said SmartAsset's Casey Luneva. "But secondary residences still account for 22.1 percent of all mortgages in that area."

Just ending up on a list of metro areas in the U.S. that's trying to chart statistics on secondary homes is telling.

Usually, it means you live in a pretty cool place.

The third annual study, from personal finance company SmartAsset that ranks the hottest secondary home markets in the U.S., came out this week and 14 of the top 15 metro areas or cities were located next to large bodies of water, with all but Flagstaff, Arizona, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman, Arizona, the only two areas that couldn't be considered beach communities.

And once again, that list includes Panama City, and the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin area, although things have changed a bit since last year's poll.

The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island metro area was tops for Florida at No. 5, followed by the Villages at No. 6, Panama City/Bay County at No. 11 and Punta Gorda at No. 12.

Even with the dip in the ratings, that's not even anywhere close to the national average from the 400 largest metro areas SmartAsset analyzed, which comes in at 3.8 percent of mortgages.

Ocean City, New Jersey, took the top spot this year with a whopping 69.6 percent of all mortgages listed as secondary resident – vastly ahead of Barnstable Town, Massachusetts at No. 2 with 37.8 percent.

The total number of mortgages in the Crestview-FWB-Destin area was actually sixth-highest at 1,538.

One area that separates Crestview-FWB-Destin from almost all of the rest on the list is population - 57,300 - which is second-to-last only behind the Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii, metro area, where the median home value is approximately $700,000.