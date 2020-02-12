PeoplesSouth Bank is proud to announce that Sara Ward has been hired as the manager of their Apalachicola branch office, at 58 Fourth Street.

Ward graduated summa cum laude from Florida State University with a bachelor of science, majoring in hospitality management and minoring in business management. She was Miss Florida Seafood in 2008, and valedictorian of her Port St. Joe High School graduating class.

She has worked for her family's seafood business in accounting and sales, has served on the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors since 2015, and has continued to dance with Pam Nobles Studio for over 20 years.

Along with her golden doodle Lucy, Ward loves spending time with family and for her Dad to take her snapper fishing so she can try out new recipes.