This past year, the county said goodbye to its librarian, while the city of Apalachicola said hello to a new library. As the year drew to a close, amidst tensions between Carrabelle staffers and county library administration, librarian Annie Birchwell, who had been confronting several health issues over the past several months, announced her retirement. By year's end, after an extensive search, the county commission selected Panama City's Lisa Lance to oversee the libraries in Carrabelle and Eastpoint...