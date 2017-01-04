Over the past week, the Franklin County Schools have come face-to-face with the issue of the presence of guns on campus, Beginning on Friday during a scheduled drug sweep, a firearm was found in a student's vehicle, and again on Tuesday, a grandparent picking up an elementary school child apparently discharged a rifle, believed to be accidentally. In neither case, was there any evidence the actions had been deliberate or malicious, and no one was harmed. But they did point to the fact that school officials are redoubling their efforts to eliminate the presence of any type of firearm on campus, and to educate the community on the zero tolerance policy in this regard...