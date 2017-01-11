Apalachicola Bay Charter School seventh grader enjoys his fantasy. As in reading "Lord of the Rings." and "The Hobbit" and "The Maze Runner." "It's where they get trapped in a maze and they have to find their way out while there are monsters attacking them at night," he said. But one thing that isn't a fantasy was his victory last month in the district spelling. After six rounds of the competition, three students were left standing, Cook as well as ABC fifth grader Alex Sterling, and eighth grader Elizabeth McAnally...