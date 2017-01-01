Duke Energy plans to begin a tree trimming operation and power pole relocation project sometime after this Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the city of Apalachicola's website. The affected area includes Ellis Van Vleet Avenue; Avenues C, D and F; 16th Street and the alleys between Avenues D, E and F. At numbers 3, 5, 8 and 12 Ellis Van Vleet, between 18th and Butler Streets, Duke plans to trim oak trees. Trees will also be trimmed at 224, 230 and 234 Avenue F between Butler and 18th Street, and at 199 Avenue F...