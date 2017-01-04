At the Jan. 17 county meeting, commissioners tabled a discussion of a proposal to alter the landscape around the old ferry basin On St. George Island to the west of the causeway. Property owner George Kirvin Floyd of St. George Island requested a variance to construct an eight-foot vertical board and post retaining wall within 50 feet of Critical Habitat Zone (CHZ) to contain spoil from a future dredging project. Floyd wants to dredge the old ferry dock basin across West Bayshore from Harry A's to provide a harbor for the Jean Mary, a paddle-wheel boat he hopes to use for local cruises at some point in the future...