Tuesday was a day for new beginnings, and it started as early as it could. In a break with tradition, Sheriff A.J. Smith hosted a formal ceremony beginning at 12:01 a.m. at Apalachicola's First United Methodist Church to conduct his swearing-in, as well as that of about 75 law enforcement staffers of the department that he now oversees. The sanctuary was hushed, and standing-room only, when the Rev. Themo Patriotis took to the altar to oversee the ceremony. Angeline Stanley offered a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, and following a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey, who served in Franklin County for three years and now is on the bench in Tallahassee, swore in Smith...